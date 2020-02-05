‘Running behind excellence, money running behind him’: Shoaib Akhtar all praise for young Indian star

cricket

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:43 IST

After the Indian bowlers bundled out Pakistan for a paltry 172, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena combined to polish off the target without being separated and finished off the mopping job in less than 36 overs. This was India’s fourth successive win over Pakistan in U19 World Cups. Pakistan lost their last 6 wickets for 26 runs and their bowling and fielding did not inspire much confidence and this did not sit down too well with Shoaib Akhtar, who lashed out at the PCB for not putting into a place a system which nurtures young talent.

“Congratulations to the Pakistan U19 team for reaching the semis. It was a good effort but not good enough to take you to the finals. It was a pathetic fielding performance by Pakistan. Despite being U19, can’t you put in dives while fielding? They did not deserve to be in the finals but on the other end congratulations to India for winning the semis,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.

“They won it and won it comprehensively. Indian team deserves praise and they must be told that there are some players in your team who will surely represent India in the future. I am very happy to see that India’s future is in the right hands,” the former pacer further added.

Akhtar was all praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who starred with a superb century, and asked the Pakistan players to learn from India’s opener, who had made it all this way despite starting from extremely humble beginnings.

“India’s boy Jaiswal, he left his village to come to Mumbai and used to sleep in milk dairies. He has scored two centuries in U19 cricket. Jaiswal used to sell pani-puri in the morning. He sold pani puris to his teammates to have food on his plate.

“Imagine this kind of a guy, who will be street smart and will fight for his place. Rajasthan Royals bought Jaiswal and remember my words that Jaiswal is going to go places. He has the power, passion and interest for the game. He will represent the senior team, this is a guarantee. Saxena also played well.

“Pakistan players need to learn from Jaiswal’s history. He is running behind excellence and money is running behind him now,” the former Pakistan pacer added.

Akhtar also questioned the PCB for not identifying proper coaches and asked them to learn the art of using former players from BCCI.