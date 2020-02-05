A video of Rahul Dravid, conversation with Wasim Jaffer: Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals how he found his zone against Pakistan

cricket

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 09:19 IST

Pakistan were in a strong position when their last 6 wickets fell for 26 runs. Chasing a target 173 runs was never going to ruffle India and the openers ensured it was a stroll in the park. The openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Sexena shared an unbeaten stand of 176 to lead the defending champions to a thumping ten-wicket win. This victory has now taken them to their third straight final and closer to a fifth Under-19 World Cup title. The star of the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal spoke about how he prepared for the game by speaking to his coach, Wasim Jaffer and by watching an old video of Rahul Dravid.

“Paras Mhambrey sir ensured that everyone took this as any other game. We watched a short video from Rahul (Dravid) sir who motivated us and his words helped us a lot. He said, ‘remember that cricket is played in those 22 yards. Just take it like any other game and keep our focus,” Jaiswal told Indian Express after his innings.

“This was the first time I experienced what an India versus Pakistan game means. The atmosphere was amazing, people chanting and screaming ‘India, India’. It was a totally different experience. Twice during the tournament I got out after being set, so I told myself that today I will play over by over. (Divyaansh) Saxena was batting well at other end and it helped ease the pressure off me,” he further added.

He spoke about the conversation he had with Wasim Jaffer where he was asked to treat the game as a normal game and play as per the situation.

“I played each ball on merit. I had spoken to coaches here along with captain Priyam Garg and Wasim (Jaffer) bhai. They all said when I feel under pressure, just play out the next few overs. Maiden jaye toh bhi chalega (even if it is a maiden it is fine). Drink water, take singles. If you watched me batting, you will see that between 50 to 60 I took only singles. And the moment I felt ab confidence aagaya hai (I am confident now), I played my shots,” the opener said.