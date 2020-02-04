e-paper
Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy: Wasim Jaffer scripts another record, becomes first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy: Wasim Jaffer scripts another record, becomes first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy: The right-hander has since scored 40 centuries in domestic circuit, which is also a record. Moreover, Jaffer became the first cricketer in the history of Ranji Trophy to go past 11,000 runs in 2018.

cricket Updated: Feb 04, 2020 12:05 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Wsim Jaffer
File image of Wsim Jaffer(Twitter)
         

Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer became the first batsman to register 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy. The right-hander scaled this peak in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Vidarbha and Kerala. Jaffer has played first-class cricket for Mumbai and Vidarbha. Before the commencement of this season, he had 11,775 runs in the Ranji Trophy. It is proving to be a season for the batsman - he played his 150th Ranji Trophy match to become the player with the most appearances in India’s premier domestic competition.

Jaffer made his debut during the 1996/97 season and has broken multiple records and set new ones since. The right-hander has since scored 40 centuries in domestic circuit, which is also a record. Moreover, Jaffer became the first cricketer in the history of Ranji Trophy to go past 11,000 runs in 2018.

ALSO READ: Wasim Jaffer appointed Kings XI Punjab batting coach

He played 31 Tests for India and scored 1944 runs at an average of 34.10. He also slammed five centuries and 11 half-centuries during his time with Team India. The stylish right-hander also has two double centuries to his credit on the international arena (212 vs West Indies and 202 vs Pakistan).

He has also been appointed as the new batting coach of Kings XI Punjab.

No official announcement has been made by the franchise with regards to his appointment. However, his job profile as “batting coach” is on display on the website of the Punjab-based franchise.

tags
top news
