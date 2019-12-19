e-paper
Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer appointed Kings XI Punjab batting coach

Wasim Jaffer appointed Kings XI Punjab batting coach

No official announcement has been made by the franchise with regards to his appointment. However, his job profile as “batting coach” is on display on the website of the Punjab-based franchise.

cricket Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Wasim Jaffer
Wasim Jaffer(PTI)
         

Veteran opener Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the new batting coach of Kings XI Punjab.

No official announcement has been made by the franchise with regards to his appointment. However, his job profile as "batting coach" is on display on the website of the Punjab-based franchise.

Jaffer recently made his 150th appearance in the Ranji Trophy cricket. Featuring for Vidarbha, Jaffer played his 150th Ranji game against Andhra at the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground in Vijayawada.Jaffer is followed by Devendra Bundela and Amol Muzumdar, who have 145 appearances and 136 appearances in the Ranji Trophy.

The 41-year-old batsman, who played 31 Tests and two ODIs, however, didn’t have a good time in his maiden stint in the IPL. He played only eight matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural edition of the IPL back in 2008 where he scored just 130 runs at 16.25, at a strike rate of 107.44.

The completely revamped support staff of the franchise has former Indian skipper Anil Kumble as head coach and South African great Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach.

Kumble, who is India’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, replaced Mike Hesson, who in August parted ways with the Punjab-based franchise after one season at helm with them.

