India vs New Zealand: New Zealand create history with massive run chase against India in Hamilton

cricket

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:28 IST

It was an impressive show from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham as New Zealand chased down a massive target of 348 to clinch the win in the first ODI encounter against India in Hamilton on Wednesday. Taylor was unbeaten on 109 while Latham, who was captaining the side in the absence of Kane Williamson, scored 69 as the Kiwis were able to chase down the target with two overs to spare. The duo combined in a 138-run stand to provide the perfect foundation for the chase and although they did lose some wickets towards the end, Taylor was there to guide his team to victory. This was the highest ODI chase ever by New Zealand and a much needed confidence boost.

READ: Taylor upstages Shreyas Iyer as Kiwis crush Kohli and Co by 4 wickets

Highest successful chase by New Zealand in ODIs

348 v IND, Hamilton 2020*

347 v AUS, Hamilton 2007

337 v AUS, Auckland 2007

336 v ENG, Dunedin 2018

India’s massive total was built on Shreyas Iyer’s maiden one-day international century. Dropped on eight, 11 and 83, he went on to score 103 and shared in century stands with both Virat Kohli (51) and KL Rahul (88 not out).

“An outstanding performance from New Zealand. We thought 347 was good enough, especially after the start we got with the ball. I think Tom’s innings took the game away from us. Ross and Tom were unstoppable in the middle overs,” Kohli said after the match.

READ: Virat Kohli does a Jonty Rhodes; effects spectacular run out - WATCH

“We were decent in the field, we dropped one chance. We need to improve though. We can’t think about that one chance. To bat with a positive frame of mind for about 25 overs after that chance is not a small thing at all.

“I got to say that the opposition played better than us and deserved to win today. Both new openers gave us a good start, hope they continue to do the same. Shreyas’s hundred was outstanding and KL was brilliant with the bat too,” Kohli added.

(With agency inputs)