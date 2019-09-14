India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:11 IST

Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for World T20 title which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa here on Sunday. The 3-0 series win against the West Indies could be called a pre-cursor as it was just after enduring a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup campaign. The real battle begins now with this series against Quinton de Kocks and Kagiso Rabadas, who are also in the midst of a tough transition phase. A good spell from Rabada or a cameo from David Miller could pose challenge for the Indians, while some of the others like Test specialist Temba Bavuma or Anrich Nortje will like to prove their credentials in absence of Faf du Plessis or Hashim Amla

Also read: ‘ We want to win every game’ - Virat Kohli reveals team’s mindset going into series

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st T20I taking place?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will take place at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 1st T20I begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (September 15).

Also read: Virat Kohli reveals reason behind sharing MS Dhoni’s photo that fueled retirement rumours

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be available at HotStar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 17:09 IST