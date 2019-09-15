India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Drizzle continues in Dharamsala

India vs South Africa Live Updates: Team India is going to take on South Africa in the first T20I of the series in Dharamsala as they look to get off their preparations for the World T20 Cup next year on a positive note. India will be without their spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the series, while Proteas will be missing regular skipper Faf du Plessis. Quinton de Kock has been handed the captaincy reigns for the T20I squad. Kagiso Rabada threat will loom large, as India look to put on a better batting performance than they did in West Indies in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, the play could face a few interruptions, as it is currently raining in Dharamsala. It has been raining in Dharamshala for the last 3 days and there will be a problem of wet outfield throughout the first T20I.

Follow live score and updates of India vs South Africa 1st T20I:

18:05 hrs IST Rain returns The villain of the night, rain has returned. It is not heavy, but the drizzle will only delay the groundsmen’s work of drying the field.





18:00 hrs IST ‘Rain has stopped’ GOOD NEWS! Our reporter Abhishek Paul has informed us that the rain has stopped in Dharamsala at the moment. If the ground is cleared of water, and there is no further rain interruption, we could have a full game on our hands. *Fingers crossed*





17:50 hrs IST ‘It is still drizzling’ Our reporter Abhishek Paul, as always, giving us all the latest updates from Dharamsala. He is saying it is “still drizzling” in the city. The prospect of a full game, starting to look bleak at the moment.





17:40 hrs IST PREVIEW: Seeking pieces of T20 puzzle For all the shine that the Indian Premier League has brought to the country’s cricket owing to its riches and top players from around the world, it has not reflected proportionately in the national team’s T20 performances. The champions of the inaugural 2007 World T20—it triggered an explosion in the shortest format—have had to return empty-handed from the subsequent five editions. The exposure at home has not always translated into success for India when it comes to the biggest stage. This despite having some of the most sought after stars in the game. READ MORE





17:30 hrs IST Numbers reveal India’s unlikely star in powerplay overs Team India head coach Ravi Shastri outlined his plan as far as approaching the T20 format. He said that they have to look at different players for both the ODIs and T20Is and that younger players need to be given a longer rope to prosper in the shortest format. The Indian selectors announced a largely young side for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. The batting looks settled with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma taking the stage at the top of the order. However, the bowling looks rather green and this is where, South Africa could target the young bowlers. However, there is pedigree in this young attack and Kohli will be keen to test them out. READ MORE





17:20 hrs IST Laxman with a word of caution for Shikhar Dhawan Ahead of India’s home season which starts with the first T20I against South Africa at Dharamsala on Sunday, former India batsman VVS Laxman has stated that the Indian team management needs to take a call on whether opener Shikhar Dhawan is in their scheme of things for T20 World Cup next year. “With the next T20 World Cup a little over a year away, India will have to decide whether Shikhar Dhawan is still the preferred opening partner for Rohit Sharma going forward,” Laxman wrote in his column for Times of India. READ MORE





17:10 hrs IST Match in danger Our reporter, Abhishek Paul is reporting from the ground that it is “still raining in Dharamsala. There is a possibility that the match will not take place. Even if the rain stops. The wet outfield may cause a problem.” Hmm... time to pray the rain gods?



