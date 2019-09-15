India vs South Africa: ‘Lot of capable batsmen ready,’ VVS Laxman with a word of caution for Shikhar Dhawan

cricket

Ahead of India’s home season which starts with the first T20I against South Africa at Dharamsala on Sunday, former India batsman VVS Laxman has stated that the Indian team management needs to take a call on whether opener Shikhar Dhawan is in their scheme of things for T20 World Cup next year.

“With the next T20 World Cup a little over a year away, India will have to decide whether Shikhar Dhawan is still the preferred opening partner for Rohit Sharma going forward,” Laxman wrote in his column for Times of India.

Stating that all eyes will be on Dhawan in the three-match T20I series against South Africa, Laxman said there are a lot of other cricketers who are capable of striking big and can forge a good partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

“There are a lot of other batsmen capable of striking up a good alliance with Rohit at the top of the order. How long a rope the team management is willing to give him will make for interesting viewing,” the Test icon wrote.

Dhawan, who suffered a broken thumb at the starting of the World Cup, made a modest return to international cricket in the West Indies tour. The Delhi opener registered scores of 1, 23 and 3 in the three-match T20I series. To make matters worse, he did shine either in the following ODI series.

Dhawan, however, found form in the led-up to the South Africa series, scoring two smooth fifties in one-day games against South Africa A.

Reacting on the outcome of the India vs Series, Laxman said India’s batting tilts the scales in their favour against the Poroteas, who have

“India boast of a powerful and experienced batting line-up which gives them the edge straightaway, and the return of Hardik Pandya adds greater firepower to the batting and balance to the team.

“While Hardik will slot straightaway into the playing XI, I would also like to see Manish Pandey retain his place to showcase his abilities,” Laxman signed off.

India will host South Africa in three T20Is followed by as many Test matches starting on October 2.

