India vs South Africa, Dharamsala weather report today: Heavy rain casts doubts over 1st T20I

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:01 IST

Team India is going to take on South Africa in the first T20I of the series in Dharamshala as they look to get off their preparations for the World T20 Cup next year on a positive note. However the fans in Dharamshala could be in for a disappointment as the weather is likely to play spoilsport in the first T20I. The weather was expected to play a part in the match and the prediction has come true as it is currently raining at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

It has been raining in Dharamshala for the last 3 days and there will be a problem of wet outfield throughout the first T20I. PTI reported that a spell of afternoon thundershowers lashed the Himachal hill city on Sunday.

Here’s hours weather report of Dharamsala today

India’s practice session on Saturday was washed out because of rain, forcing Kohli and Co. to train indoors. India’s home season is up for a damp beginning as rain and thunderstorms are set to greet to Virat Kohli’s men when they take on South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday. On a high after beating West Indies in all three formats, Team India is on a mission to build a team keeping the T20 World Cup – next year in Australia – in mind.

It has been raining on and off at Dharamsala, meaning the ground staff haven’t got enough time to prepare the ground properly but the only rejoicing factor is that the rain has not been continuing for long. Largely it has been passing showers. There are slim chances of rain in the evening. The match is slated to begin from 7 PM IST.

“For us as a home team, we have to absolutely sure of our game plan. The way we prepare for overseas series, where we have to be very focused, it’s the same. International cricket is nowadays about the mindset. As coach Ravi Shastri said in the past - ‘every condition can be home condition if you feel comfortable’. I think it’s getting into the frame of mindset for us, and hence we have been one of the most consistent teams in the last two-three years,”India captain Virat Kohli said on Saturday

“We want to win every game, whether it’s home or away, any format - we just want to go out there, play our best cricket and win,” Kohli added.

