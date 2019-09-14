e-paper
Virat Kohli reveals reason behind sharing MS Dhoni’s photo that fueled retirement rumours

A simple post from Virat Kohli went viral with people taking it as a tribute from the current India captain to one of the most illustrious leaders in the history of Indian cricket.

cricket Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (R)
File image of India skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (R)(AP)
         

Skipper Virat Kohli has finally broken silence as to what was his thinking process behind sharing ‘that picture’ with wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni which fueled the latter’s retirement rumours. Kohli posted a memory with former India captain on his Twitter handle. The picture was from India’s Super 10 match against Australia during World T20 2016 and his post read: “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test.”@msdhoni.”  

This simple post from Kohli went viral with people taking it as a tribute from the current India captain to one of the most illustrious leaders in the history of Indian cricket.Rumours started to do the rounds that Dhoni is about to call time on his unbelievable career.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma on cusp of another T20I record in Dharamsala  

 

 

During the pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20I against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala, Kohli addressed questions regarding Dhoni’s retirement and what has his thought process behind sharing the image which broke the internet for almost an entire day.

Also Read: India Predicted XI for 1st T20I - Kohli to go with three spinners in Dharamsala

“Mere zehen mein kuch naahi thaa yaar (I had nothing in my mind),” said Kohli. “I was sitting at home and I normally put out a photograph and it became a news item.”

“I think it was a lesson for me, that the way I think, the whole world does not think that way. There was nothing in farthest stretch of my imagination (that it could be taken as retirement tribute) while putting that picture out on social media.”

“Like what did I write. I remember that game even now, every now and then. I never spoke about that game and so I thought I put up a post. Now people interpreted it in a different manner in which there was not even an iota of truth,” said the disappointed skipper,” he added.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 15:25 IST

