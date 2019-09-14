Virat Kohli reveals reason behind sharing MS Dhoni’s photo that fueled retirement rumours

cricket

Skipper Virat Kohli has finally broken silence as to what was his thinking process behind sharing ‘that picture’ with wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni which fueled the latter’s retirement rumours. Kohli posted a memory with former India captain on his Twitter handle. The picture was from India’s Super 10 match against Australia during World T20 2016 and his post read: “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test.”@msdhoni.”

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

This simple post from Kohli went viral with people taking it as a tribute from the current India captain to one of the most illustrious leaders in the history of Indian cricket.Rumours started to do the rounds that Dhoni is about to call time on his unbelievable career.

Tweet that has the cricket world, and the world beyond, in a tailspin. Is Virat’s tribute a signal that MSD is calling it a day? https://t.co/nda2UzuYax — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 12, 2019

Too much speculation over Dhoni's 'retirement' today after virat's tweet

but no one has confirmed anything about the speculation doing the rounds. @msdhoni#DhoniInBillionHearts#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/f7AowMWBOD — Sagar Kumar Bal (@IamSagarBal11) September 12, 2019

During the pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20I against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala, Kohli addressed questions regarding Dhoni’s retirement and what has his thought process behind sharing the image which broke the internet for almost an entire day.

“Mere zehen mein kuch naahi thaa yaar (I had nothing in my mind),” said Kohli. “I was sitting at home and I normally put out a photograph and it became a news item.”

“I think it was a lesson for me, that the way I think, the whole world does not think that way. There was nothing in farthest stretch of my imagination (that it could be taken as retirement tribute) while putting that picture out on social media.”

“Like what did I write. I remember that game even now, every now and then. I never spoke about that game and so I thought I put up a post. Now people interpreted it in a different manner in which there was not even an iota of truth,” said the disappointed skipper,” he added.

