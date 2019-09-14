India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma on cusp of another T20I record in Dharamsala

cricket

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:40 IST

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is on the verge of adding a new feather into his already illustrious cap when he takes to the field against South Africa in the first T20I of the series on Sunday. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many Tests against Proteas and Dharamsala T20I will mark the beginning of the blockbuster series between two giants of the game.

Rohit has multiple records to his name in the shortest format and he on the cusp of adding another into his kitty. The stylish opener is the highest run-getter in T20Is, has the most number of centuries and is also the player with maximum number of sixes in the format.

Rohit is now looking to become the highest run-scorer against South Africa in T20Is. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill currently tops the chart as he has scored 424 runs against Proteas in the format. Rohit has so far scored 340 runs against South Africa and if he manages to score at least 84 in the upcoming contest, he will snatch away the numero uno spot from Guptill.

Rohit’s form at the top will be crucial for India if they are to end the South African hoodoo at home. The ‘Men in Blue’ as they have never defeated South Africa in a T20 international at home. The last time India played South Africa in a T20I bilateral series at home was in 2015 where the visitors won 2-0 (3 match series, 1 match abandoned). In India, South Africa have an impressive win percentage of 66.67% after winning 4 matches out 6.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 14:33 IST