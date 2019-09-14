Ashes 2019: Steve Smith reacts after Jonny Bairstow tricks him into diving at Oval

cricket

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:09 IST

Australia batsman Steve Smith was tricked into diving by England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow on the second day of fifth Ashes Test at the Oval and the right-hander spoke about the hilarious incident after the end of day’s play. Smith (80), who was dismissed for his lowest score in the series, helped visitors post 225 runs on the second day after England were all-out for 294. England reached 9/0 at stumps, taking their overall lead to 78.

Steve was once again at his frustrating best during the second day and Bairstow used a different tactic to ensure the star batsman lost his concentration. Smith hit the ball down the ground and went for a double. As he was returning to the striker’s end, Bairstow, who standing at the stumps, pretended that the throw was coming his way and he made it look like that he was about to run out Smith.

However, the fielder had threw the ball towards bowler Jofra Archer at non-striker’s end but Bairstow made it look like the ball was coming towards him and Smith dove full length to make sure he is inside the crease.

“He got me there, didn’t he? Dirtied my clothes,” Smith said at the end of day’s play. “He didn’t say anything, I don’t think but he got me. I didn’t know where the ball was. Bloody thing. Faked it. He got me. I don’t know what else to say.”

The trickery brought a smile on Smith’s face, but Australia bowler Andrew Tye was far from impressed. In a tweet, the Kings XI Punjab bowler wrote: “Is that not fake fielding?”

Is that not fake fielding? #Ashes — Andrew Tye (@aj191) September 13, 2019

As per ICC guidelines,“it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball” and five penalty runs are liable to be added to the opposition’s score if a team is found to indulge in “fake fielding”.

