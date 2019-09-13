Ashes 2019: Steve Smith breaks Inzamam-ul-Haq’s record with another fifty

cricket

Australia batsman Steve Smith etched his name in the record books on the 2nd day of the 5th Ashes Test, as he went on to smash another half century against England in Oval. The right-handed batsman, had already scored two tons, two fifties and a double hundred in the series. As he crossed the 50-run mark for the sixth time in the series, he surpassed Inzamam-ul-Haq’s record of scoring most 50+ scores against a single team in Test cricket.

While the former Pakistan captain had scored nine 50+ scores against England, Smith became the first player to do so ten consecutive times.

Most consecutive 50+ scores vs a single team in Tests

Steve Smith (Australia v England) – 10*

Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan v England) – 9

Clive Lloyd (West Indies v England) – 8

Jacques Kallis (South Africa v Pakistan) – 8

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka v Bangladesh) – 8

Smith failed to get another hundred as he was dismissed for 80 by Chris Woakes. The seamer pitched it fuller to trap the batsman and the umpire immediately raised his finger following the huge appeal. Smith chose not to review and walked back.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne missed out on a half century as he was dismissed for 48 just after lunch. Smith and Labuschagne shared a 69-run stand for the third wicket before Jofra Archer trapped the batsman in front. Labuschagne faced 84 deliveries and his innings was laced with 10 fours.

Archer was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts taking all three wickets but he could not get one over Smith as the former Aussie captain continued to bat in a league of his own.

Earlier, David Warner failed once again, as Archer had the out of sorts southpaw caught behind by Jonny Bairstow for just five

