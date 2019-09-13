e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 13, 2019

Ashes 2019: Australia’s Steve Smith tricked into diving by England keeper Jonny Bairstow - Watch video

England are finding it hard to trouble the batsman throughout the series, and on the 2nd day of the 5th Test, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tried to trick Smith into losing his concentration.

cricket Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia's Steve Smith falls down.
Australia's Steve Smith falls down.(Reuters)
         

Former Australia batsman Steve Smith has been excellent in the ongoing Ashes 2019 series against England. The right-handed batsman already scored 671 runs after the first four Tests, and then went on to score another fifty in the final encounter in The Oval. England are finding it hard to trouble the batsman throughout the series, and on the 2nd day of the 5th Test, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tried to trick Smith into losing his concentration.

Smith was running a double during the day and he was returning to the striker’s end. Bairstow, standing at the stumps, pretended that the throw is coming his way and he is about to run out Smith.

 

Bairstow’s trick worked and Smith ran hard towards the stumps and then dived. Bairstow immediately moved away, knowing that the throw was not coming anytime soon.

Also read: What songs Virat Kohli listens to? Shikhar Dhawan and coach Ravi Shastri reveal - Watch video

The trickery brought a smile on Smith’s face, but Australia bowler Andrew Tye was far from impressed. In a tweet, the Kings XI Punjab bowler wrote: “Is that not fake fielding?”

 

As per ICC guidelines,“it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball” and five penalty runs are liable to be added to the opposition’s score if a team is found to indulge in “fake fielding”.

Smith scored an unbeaten 59 as Australia built up a score of 147 for four by tea in reply to England’s first innings 294 on the second day of the final Ashes test on Friday.

Smith built his innings steadily before lofting a Jack Leach ball for six over long on to bring up his half-century. It was his 10th consecutive 50 against England in tests, the most in a row by any batsmen against any other nation in the longest format of the game.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 21:34 IST

tags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalPriyanka ChopraReady or Not movie reviewAnushka SharmaAmit ShahSakshi DhoniSatya Pal MalikP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewAssam NRCGSTIBPS ClerkBhoot Part 1 PosterRealme XTAirtel Xstream FiberRealme XT Launch Live Updates
Top News
latest news
Cricket News
don't miss