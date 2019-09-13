What songs Virat Kohli listens to? Shikhar Dhawan and coach Ravi Shastri reveal - Watch video

cricket

Virat Kohli has often been seen listening to music with earphones jammed in his ears when ever he is on the way to a team bus or at airport. But what songs does the Indian skipper likes to listen to? The question was answered during an event to rename Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to 'Arun Jaitley Stadium' at DDCA's Annual Awards function, in New Delhi on Thursday, with coach Ravi Shastri and fellow teammate Shikhar Dhawan themselves spilling the beans.

At the event the host Manish Paul questioned the coach to reveal which songs the Indian captain listens to when he is in relaxing mode. In his reply, Shastri said: “Just make Shikhar Dhawan sit with him and then watch the (tamasha) show. You will only hear songs and music. He is sitting behind, ask him.”

The host immediately turned to Dhawan to extend the same question. In reply, Dhawan joked: “Before marriage or after marriage?”

After a brief laughter from the crowd, Dhawan went on to add: “Virat has huge interest in Punjabi song. He likes Gurdaas Maan. He also likes to listen to Arijit Singh’s love songs. Whenever he is sitting in the room he keeps listening to him. And there are other old Punjab songs he likes listening to.”

India skipper Virat Kohli turned nostalgic on Thursday after the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled a new pavilion stand bearing his name at the Feroz Shah Kotla in recognition of his contribution to the game.

The DDCA also renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley stadium in memory of the late politician-cum-sports-administrator during DDCA’s Annual Awards function at New Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in presence of late finance minister’s family.

“Never thought I would be honoured at such a grand scale. Don’t know how to address this as my family, wife, brother, sister-in-law are here,” said Kohli during the glittering function held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)

