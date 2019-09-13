India vs South Africa: Didn’t want to be a cricketer who played only T20Is and ODIs - Jasprit Bumrah

cricket

Branded a limited-overs specialist at the beginning of his career, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday said it was nothing short of a dream come true when he made the Test side as success in the longest format is what he has always craved for. Bumrah is just 12 Tests old and already has 62 wickets to his credit.

“For me, Test cricket was very important and I always wanted to play Test cricket and didn’t want to be a cricketer who has played (only) T20s and ODIs. I gave a lot of importance to Test cricket...I always wanted to make a mark in Test cricket,” Bumrah said at a promotional event here.

“I had the belief that I have done well in first-class cricket, then I could replicate that in Test matches. The journey has just started, just played 12 Tests...when I made my Test debut in South Africa after playing two years of international cricket, it was a dream come true (moment).

“Being there playing in the white jersey was a great feeling and then slowly contributing to team success gave me satisfaction,” the pacer, who became the third Indian to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket said.

The pacer uses the outswinger very well and according to him playing in England gave him confidence to execute the skill.

Asked about his away going ball, Bumrah said, “Not mastering it but I always had the out-swinger and not used it, but playing in England gave me a lot of confidence, the duke ball swings for a long time and that gave me a lot of confidence.

“I became more and more confident as I played more and more Test matches and because of that I was able to execute in Test matches.”

