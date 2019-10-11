India vs South Africa: Kagsio Rabada, Quinton de Kock involved in heated exchange on Day 2 of Pune Test – Watch

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:54 IST

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock were involved in heated exchange during the second day of second Test against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. India posted a mammoth 601/5 in the first essay and the visitors were left rattled by the prowess of Indian batters.

Also Read: Kohli scripts history with 26th Test ton, becomes first Indian to big feat

There came a moment during the day when two South African cricketers lost their cool as things weren’t going their way. In the 123rd over of the Indian innings, Rabada threw the ball towards de Kock and a lapse in concentration from the wicket-keeper gifted Indian an extra run.

Rabada wasn’t happy with de Kock and he let his feeling known to the stumped, who also send down sume verbal volleys towards the pacer. The duo exchanged few words before normalcy was restored.

Skipper Virat Kohli struck a career-best 254 not out as India declared their first innings on 601 for five. Kohli, who recorded his seventh double hundred soon after tea, put on 225 runs with Ravindra Jadeja to pulverise the South African bowling in Pune.

Also Read: ‘Need more action for bowlers’: Vaughan slams ‘boring’ Indian pitches

Jadeja was out attempting a big heave off spinner Senuran Muthusamy and was caught at long off for 91 as Kohli walked off with his partner to have a go at the opposition batting in the final session.

Playing his 50th Test as captain, Kohli surpassed batting great Don Bradman’s tally of 6,996 runs and then swept Muthusamy for two runs to reach 200 in his 81st match amid a standing ovation. The benchmark puts him in the top 50 Test run-getters, a field led by Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 runs in 200 matches.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:54 IST