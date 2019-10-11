India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli eyes ton as India target huge total

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: India finished on top on the first day of the second Test against South Africa in Pune. With Mayank Agarwal slamming his second hundred, and Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli scoring fifties each, the hosts reached 273/3 before bad lights called off the day early. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will begin the proceedings on Day 2 for India as the Proteas will look to get off to a good start with wickets in the first session of the day.

08:25 hrs IST Sixer Pujara? On Thursday, Pujara came in to bat on the first day of the second Test in Pune after the early dismissal of opener Rohit Sharma. The Indian number 3 stringed a stable partnership with Mayank Agarwal and took India to a commanding position. He hit a maximum again, this time of the bowling of Senuran Muthusamy. By doing so, Pujara for the first time in his Test career hit sixes in back to back matches.





08:10 hrs IST Aggressive Kagiso Rabada reaps his reward The match is nicely poised for Friday morning, what with the best in the business, India’s Virat Kohli and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, sitting pretty on an unbeaten half-century and three wickets respectively. Buoyed by the lively pitch on offer, every time Rabada ran into bowl here in Pune, there was a sense of anticipation on Thursday. Overshadowed by Mohammed Shami in the series opener, the SA quick was back to his aggressive best. And by the time India suspended their innings due to bad light, Rabada had figures of 18.1-2-48-3. READ MORE





08:00 hrs IST Kapil Dev on Indian fast bowlers The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday heaped praise on India’s current pace battery, saying the fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket in the last four-five years. Asked whether the current pace attack is the best, Kapil said, “Do I have to say that? “Aisa pace attack humne dekha nahi tha, socha bhi nahi tha (we have not seen such a pace attack and never thought about it). So one does not have to say anything and yes without any doubt, in the last four-five years the fast bowlers have changed the face of Indian cricket,” he said. READ MORE





07:50 hrs IST Laxman, Smith left unimpressed by Faf du Plessis Former greats VVS Laxman and Graeme Smith were left unimpressed by South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis’ handling of pacer Kagiso Rabada on the opening day of second Test against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Mayank Agarwal slammed a second consecutive Test hundred while Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half centuries to guide India to 273/3 at stumps on Day 1. READ MORE



