India vs South Africa: ‘Need more action for bowlers’ - Michael Vaughan slams ‘boring’ Indian pitches

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed the cricket pitches in India, saying the tracks are “boring” and are more in favour of the batsmen. “Test match cricket pitches in India are boring...The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat...needs more action for the bowler...My thought of the day ...,” Vaughan tweeted on Friday.

Test Match Cricket pitches in India are boring ... The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the Bat ... needs more action for the bowler ... My thought of the day ... #INDvSA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 11, 2019

His comments came during the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Staidum in Pune where the Indian batters have dominated the proceedings. Skipper Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal scored brilliant hundreds and have taken the hosts to a commanding position.

Even in the first Test, the Indian batsmen had a great time at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. While Mayank scored a double hundred, Rohit Sharma -- in his debut match as opener in red-ball cricket -- scored hundreds in both the innings in the game which India won by 203 runs.

