Friday, Oct 11, 2019

India vs South Africa: ‘Need more action for bowlers’ - Michael Vaughan slams ‘boring’ Indian pitches

Ind vs Sa: Skipper Virat Kohli scored double ton while Mayank Agarwal slammed hundred as the hosts have taken a commanding position in second Test in Pune.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India skipper Virat Kohli speaks to Faf du Plessis on second day of Pune Test.
India skipper Virat Kohli speaks to Faf du Plessis on second day of Pune Test.(PTI)
         

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed the cricket pitches in India, saying the tracks are “boring” and are more in favour of the batsmen. “Test match cricket pitches in India are boring...The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat...needs more action for the bowler...My thought of the day ...,” Vaughan tweeted on Friday.  

His comments came during the ongoing second Test between India and South Africa being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Staidum in Pune where the Indian batters have dominated the proceedings. Skipper Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal scored brilliant hundreds and have taken the hosts to a commanding position.

Even in the first Test, the Indian batsmen had a great time at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. While Mayank scored a double hundred, Rohit Sharma -- in his debut match as opener in red-ball cricket -- scored hundreds in both the innings in the game which India won by 203 runs.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 15:22 IST

