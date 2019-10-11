e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli surpasses Dilip Vengsarkar in highest Test run-scorers’ list

Vengsarkar, who played 116 Tests, scored 6,868 runs in his career. On the other hand, Kohli, who has played 81 Tests so far, has scored 6,878 runs so far in his career.

cricket Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli plays a shot.
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli plays a shot.(PTI)
         

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday achieved a huge Test cricket milestone when he went on to surpass former captain Dilip Vengsarkar in elite list. The right-handed batsman went on to cross Vengsarkar to climb to the 7th position in the list of players with most runs for India in the longest format. Kohli achieved the feat when he reached 78* during the course of his innings.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2: Live score and updates

Vengsarkar, who played 116 Tests, scored 6,868 runs in his career. On the other hand, Kohli, who has played 81 Tests so far, has scored 6,878 runs so far in his career.

Hindustantimes

Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane carried on from where they had left on Day 1 and went on to go past the 100-run partnership. It was the 10th hundred-run stand between the two, and their 2nd between against South Africa in Test cricket. The duo also surpassed Rahul Dravid-Sourav Ganguly’s 96-run stand to become the fourth highest wicket stand for India against the Proteas in Test cricket for fourth wicket.

Apart from Kohli and Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara also contributed with the bat for India. While the former scored a hundred in the Test, his 2nd in two consecutive Tests, Pujara went on to score a half century.

Mayank’s effort has drawn praises from different quarters and his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara reckoned the Karnataka batsman has learnt the art of conversion from the first-class cricket. Mayank and Pujara shared 138 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed for a well-made 58.

Also read: Mayank Agarwal learnt art of conversion from first-class cricket - Cheteshwar Pujara

“He (Mayank) is an experienced player who has scored a lot of runs in first-class cricket, which has helped him a lot. When it comes to the nervous 90s, he is someone who is fearless,” Pujara said after the day’s play.

“Mayank knows how to convert fifties into big scores. Once he goes past hundred, he can score heavily as we saw in the last game,” added Pujara.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 10:52 IST

tags
top news
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
I-T raids on Karnataka ex-dy CM continue for 2nd day, over Rs 4 cr seized
Oct 11, 2019 11:14 IST
PM Modi arrives in Chennai for informal summit with Chinese prez Xi Jinping
PM Modi arrives in Chennai for informal summit with Chinese prez Xi Jinping
Oct 11, 2019 11:57 IST
No flat, no vote, say HDIL homebuyers of Mumbai’s project stuck for 9 years
No flat, no vote, say HDIL homebuyers of Mumbai’s project stuck for 9 years
Oct 11, 2019 11:40 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Chahal’s congratulatory message to skipper Kohli leaves Twitter in splits
Oct 11, 2019 09:31 IST
‘I have to hug a box’, says mother of woman killed, dismembered in Michigan
‘I have to hug a box’, says mother of woman killed, dismembered in Michigan
Oct 11, 2019 07:53 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
‘Decision to abrogate Article 370 celebrated across India’: Jitendra Singh
Oct 11, 2019 11:33 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket