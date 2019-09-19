India vs South Africa: Shahid Afridi reacts to ICC’s congratulatory tweet for Virat Kohli

cricket

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was bowled over by India captain Virat Kohli’s batting against South Africa in the 2nd T20I at Mohali on Wednesday. Virat Kohli’s breathtaking 72-run innings led India to an emphatic 7-wicket victory. Kohli made 72 off 52 balls as India chased down their target of 150 in 19 overs in Chandigarh to lead the three-match series 1-0 after the opening game at Dharamsala was washed out. Impressed by Kohli’s efforts, Afridi termed the Indian captain ‘a great’ and wished him success for future.

“Congratulations Kohli! You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world,” tweeted Afridi after the match.

Congratulations @imVkohli You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world. https://t.co/OoDmlEECcu — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 18, 2019

Afridi was replying to ICC’s congratulatory tweet for Virat Kohli in which the parent body of cricket acknowledged the India captain achieving the feat of averaging 50+ in the all three formats for the second time in his career.

Kohli now averages 53.14 in Tests, 60.31 in ODIs and 50.85 in T20Is. This is not the first time Kohli has achieved this feat. He averaged over 50 in three formats even last year.

It was the bowlers led by paceman Deepak Chahar who set up the win after restricting South Africa to 149 for five in their innings.

Kohli then anchored the chase, putting on crucial partnerships including a 61-run second-wicket stand with opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made 40 off 31 deliveries.

The left-handed Dhawan fell to a spectacular catch by an airborne David Miller at long-on with left arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi getting the breakthrough.

Debutant spinner Bjorn Fortuin struck soon to get wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant back in the pavilion for four as India slipped to 104 for three.

But Kohli, who went on to complete his 22nd T20 fifty in 71 games, stood firm to see the team home with Shreyas Iyer, on 16 as he hit the winning four, at the other end.

Kohli, who became the highest run-getter in T20 internationals with 2441 runs, is locked in a battle with teammate Rohit Sharma who was out for 12 and has 2434 runs from 97 matches.

Earlier South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock smashed 52 off 37 deliveries to give his team a brisk start before the Indian bowlers struck back.

