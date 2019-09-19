India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli breaks two of Rohit Sharma’s World Records in one innings at Mohali

cricket

It was just another day in the office for India captain Virat Kohli. Just another day when he made a mockery of a bowling line-up leaving the opposition skipper – Quinton de Kock, this time - scratching his head for answers. Just another day when he broke milestones for fun. On Wednesday, in the second T20I, which effectively became the first match of the three-match series after the first one at Dharamsala was rained out against South Africa, Virat Kohli broke two world records and incidentally both of them belonged to his teammate and India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, who smashed an unbeaten 72 to lead India to their first T20I win against South Africa at home, got past Rohit Sharma as the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals at Mohali.

Kohli started the match on 2,369 runs in 65 innings to Rohit’s 2,422 runs in 88 innings.While opener Rohit got out LBW to Andile Phehlukwayo for just 12, Kohli went on to remain unbeaten and see India home, getting a 7 runs lead of Rohit in the highest run scorer’s list.

Kohli now has 2,441 runs from 66 innings to Rohit’s 2,434 from 89 innings. In third is New Zealand’s Martin Guptill who has 2,283 runs from 75 innings

Kohli also notched up his 22nd half century in T20 internationals and surpassed Rohit’s tally of 21 fifties. Kohli now has most 50+ scores in the shortest form of the game.

Kohli’s innings on Wedesday was studded with four fours and three sixes and he took 52 balls to remain unconquered on 72. The Indian captain’s breathtaking innings also made him the only cricketer to average more than 50 in all the three formats of the game. Kohli now averages 53.14 in Tests, 60.31 in ODIs and 50.85 in T20Is. This is not the first time Kohli has achieved this feat. He averaged over in three formats even last year.

Kohli also took a stunning catch running to his left from mid-off off Navdeep Saini’s bowling in the 12th over to send counterpart Quinton de Kock (52 off 37 balls; 8x4) back in the hut and stymie South Africa’s run-flow as they ended up with 149/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

India then posted 151/3 in 19 overs largely due to Kohli’s exploits. The two sides next meet in the final T20I encounter at Bengaluru on Sunday.

