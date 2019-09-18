India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli stunned by David Miller’s superhuman catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan - Watch video

cricket

If catches win matches, David Miller has certainly produced a sensational one out of his bag in the 2nd T20I against India in Mohali. With Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan building a strong partnership in 150-run chase, the match was slowly slipping out of South Africa’s hands. To bring his side back, Miller made a superhuman effort to pick up one of the best catches ever seen on a cricket field.

12th over, Dhawan who was batting on 40, slammed a slow one from Tabraiz Shamsi towards long-on. Miller ran towards the ball and then flung himself towards his right to pluck the ball in mid-air. The sensational effort left Dhawan giving a wry smile to the Indian skipper, who just stared in amazement over what he had just seen from Miller.

However, David was unable to win the match for his side with the catch as Kohli slammed an unbeaten 72 to take his side home. India beat South Africa by 7 wickets. After the match, Dhawan praised Miller’s effort: “It was an unbelievable catch and Virat was thinking that as well. I was smiling and appreciated his effort. It was hit hard, it wasn’t lofted, it was hit flat and I took it in my stride,” he said.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli took a blinder on Wednesday to get rid of his counterpart Quinton de Kock in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mohali. Navdeep Saini clocked 141.2 kph in a short of a length delivery, and de Kock in reply, went for a pull. But the batsman got a leading edge and the ball went on over Saini. Kohli ran across from mid-off and stretched his hands and plucked the ball in his left hand.

Kohli after taking the catch, went down to the ground, but ensured that the ball remains stuck in his hand, and does not slip out. De Kock departed for 52. South Africa posted 149/5 in 20 overs, setting a target of 150 for the men in blue to chase.

