India vs South Africa T20I: Pitch invader interrupts play in Mohali, taken off field by security guards - PHOTOS

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:39 IST

The 2nd T20I between India and South Africa at :Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium,Mohali was interrupted when a pitch invader come down on the field and tried to run towards the pitch. The incident took place during South Africa’s innings. The pitch invader was quickly caught by the security guards and take off the ground. The images of security guards dragging the invader out of the field were shared by news agencies immediately after the incident.

The fan was seen trying to sneak up to Indian cricketers and shake hands with them. According to reporters, he was on the verge of shaking hands with bowler Navdeep Saini when the security officials caught hold off him.

A fan comes in the ground during the 2nd T20 match between India and South Africa. ( ANI )

A fan comes in the ground during the 2nd T20 match between India and South Africa at the PCA stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Security officials restrain a man after he tried to run towards the pitch. ( AP )

Skipper Quinton de Kock and debutant Temba Bavuma played impressive knocks but India were able to contain South Africa to 149 for five in the second T20 International here on Wednesday.

Newly appointed captain de Kock (52 off 37) led from the front, while Bavuma (49 off 43) too impressed in his first limited-overs appearance for South Africa in almost two years. But South Africa did not get the final flourish they were looking for and ended up with a below-par total.

India bowled well in the death overs, conceding only 24 runs in the final four. Pacer Deepak Chahar was pick of the bowler with two wickets for 22 runs from his four overs. India captain Virat Kohli sent a new-look South Africa into bat with the visitors picking three debutants in Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin and Bavuma.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 21:38 IST