India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: India eye strong start against Proteas

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live: After the 1st T20I in Dharamsala was rained off on Sunday, the weather for the second game between India and South Africa in Mohali promises to be fine on Wednesday night. And going by the pitch being prepared at the Mohali’s IS Bindra PCA Stadium, fans can expect a run feast. Mohali has always been known as a high-scoring venue in Twenty20s. The pitch offers good bounce, which both the bowlers and batsmen can exploit.

Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have already told Rishabh Pant the stumper can make his rich batting talent count only if he improves game awareness and doesn’t throw away his wicket. On Tuesday, after a long training session with Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey—all three can cement their spots for the 2020 World Cup in Australia.

Follow live cricket score and updates of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I:

16:00 hrs IST 'Don't see many who bowl at 150 kmph': Klusener Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener is currently working with the Proteas as their assistant batting coach. However, he was associated with the Delhi District Cricket Association last season and spent a lot of time with a number of young Delhi players. Hence, he is not surprised with the rise of Navdeep Saini, the young fast bowler, who made a smashing debut in the T20I series against West Indies.





15:45 hrs IST Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to resume battle for top spot Indian captain Virat Kohli will once again challenge his deputy Rohit Sharma for the biggest record in T20 internationals for batsmen. The two Indian talismans are on top of the run making tree currently and Rohit currently holds the record for being the top run getter in the format. Rohit has scored 2422 runs in 88 innings while Kohli has accumulated 2369 runs in 65 outings. Rohit will be eager start the series with a bang and extend his lead at the top.




