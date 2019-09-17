India vs South Africa: ‘Don’t see many who bowl at 150 kmph’ - Lance Klusener’s massive praise of young Indian bowler

cricket

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:26 IST

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener is currently working with the Proteas as their assistant batting coach. However, he was associated with the Delhi District Cricket Association last season and spent a lot of time with a number of young Delhi players. Hence, he is not surprised with the rise of Navdeep Saini, the young fast bowler, who made a smashing debut in the T20I series against West Indies.

“I am so glad to see Navdeep Saini being recognized. You don’t see many in Indian cricket who can bowl at 150 kmph,” Klusener was as quoted by Times of India.

ALSO READ: India’s predicted XI for 2nd T20I - Opening combination could be tweaked

He went to add about Saini and his hunger to bowl fast. Also, he recalled how the fast bowler worked on his fitness and always was eager to learn more.

“I think he has a wonderful action which is very clean and smooth. He is superbly fit as well. But while chatting with him, I realized he is hungry to bowl at 150 clicks and above,” the former South Africa all rounder added.

The lanky fast bowler is making all the right noises - he was impressive in the T20I series against West Indies, was held back for the Test series to train with the squad and is certainly getting everyone excited around Indian cricket. However, he wants to keep at it, keep churning out the overs as he wants to play Test cricket for India.

ALSO READ: ‘Guy at the forefront, leading by example’: Young batting star on Kohli

“Our bowling unit in the Test format is very strong. When I was with the team (in West Indies) I realised that I’ll have to work harder to get into the side. Only by doing that a I might get a chance,” Saini told reporters after the selectors did not include him in the Test squad to take on South Africa.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:23 IST