India vs South Africa: ‘Guy at the forefront, leading by example’ - Young batting star on Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:52 IST

Mayank Agarwal has made a solid start to his Test career. After peeling off runs in the domestic circuit, the right-hander got to make his debut for the Indian team in the Melbourne Test against Australia and has since, looked a very solid option right at the top. Ahead of the home season against South Africa, the right-hander believes that all the years of slogging it out in the domestic circuit should bear fruits when he takes guard in the first Test. (India vs South Africa: Full Schedule, squads and latest scored and updates)

“Playing at home is always special and I’m really looking forward to the series. There was a lot I learnt in Australia, there was even more learning in the West Indies. I’m working on what I’ve learnt and I’m eager to go out and put those lessons to use against South Africa and have a good series at home,” Mayank told Times of India.

Speaking about the influence of Virat Kohli on the team, the right-hander confessed that the skipper of the side always wanted to lead by example.

“What I took from Virat’s batting is intensity and mindset in terms of how he looks at and reads situations. He also brings in a lot of energy. He is the guy at the forefront, leading by example. There were so many guys doing the job well, Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane), (Hanuma) Vihari. It is great to be involved with a team like this,” he further added.

KL Rahul has been dropped and Rohit Sharma will now walk out to open the innings with Mayank. Also, there are a number of young options in domestic cricket knocking on the doors which makes this phase rather exciting for Indian cricket. Also, it will put pressure on the incumbents to keep performing at the highest level. However, for Mayank it is only about fussing over things which he can control.

“Not really because it is more about doing what is in my control. I look at it this way: You get a game, go out there, try and put your team in a good position. If you are having a good day, try and win the match for your team. The rest will take care of itself,” he said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 09:48 IST