India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Mohali weather forecast - Will rain intervene again?

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:16 IST

The first match of India’s home season was washed away at Dharamsala owing to incessant rains. However, as per weather forecast, the weather gods are expected to be kind for the second T20I clash which will take place in Mohali.

As per the forecast, the India-South Africa clash is expected to begin in clear conditions. The temperature will hover around 30°C, but there will be no respite for the players as far as the humidity (which reads around 70-75%) is concerned. Light south-easterly and east-southeasterly winds are expected right through the evening and the precipitation levels will remain low.

As far as the pitch is concerned, it is expected to be an absolute batting paradise. Mohali has always been known as a high-scoring venue in Twenty20s. The pitch offers good bounce, which both the bowlers and batsmen can exploit.

Not for nothing has the venue been awarded the best pitch prize eight times in the 12 Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons.

Daljit Singh, who recently quit as chairman of the BCCI pitches and grounds committee, was the Mohali stadium’s curator since the mid 1990s. He feels the venue has changed from being bowler-friendly to one which now helps the batsmen more.

“Every pitch has a shelf life. For more than 26 years cricket is being played here. A lot of cricket has been played on the Mohali tracks in this period. So, it is bound to lose its original character. The important thing is to prepare a pitch which offers a bit of everything to the cricketers,” he said.

While this is early season, just after the monsoons when pitches in northern India can be fresh, Daljit feels good preparation has gone into making this a potentially high-scoring one.

“We take care of the pitches very well in the off-season. No cricket action is witnessed in July and August on the Mohali pitches,” added Daljit , who is also the head curator at PCA’s newly built stadium in Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:15 IST