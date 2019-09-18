India vs South Africa: 4 cricketers can make their debuts for South Africa in the T20Is against India

cricket

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will begin preparations for T20 World Cup next year with the three-match series against South Africa. The first T20I at Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled, technically making the 2nd T20I at Mohali on Wednesday the first match of the series. While all eyes will be on India’s playing XI as they try to find the perfect combination for the shortest format, the visiting South African side has a few surprises up its sleeves too. South Africa have 4 players in their squad who might make their debuts in the upcoming T20I series against India.

Among those three Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje and Goerge Linde have a high chance of making it to the playing XI in the 2nd T20I at Mohali. Bavuma and Nortje have played ODI before but it will be T20I debut for both of them if they take field on Wednsesday.

Here’s a closer look at the 4 uncapped South African cricketers

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma’s contribution with the bat for Lions in CSA T20 challenge 2019 was outstanding. He was the 3rd highest run scorer in CSA T20 challenge 2018/19 with 326 runs (in 9 innings) after TB de Bruyn (348) and HE van der Dussen (348).

Bavuma hit a half century in 36 balls for Lions in semi-final of the CSA T20 challenge 2018/19.He made sure he continued his form and hit a century in 61 balls in finals of CSA T20 challenge 2018/19.

Why India should be wary of Bavuma

Bavuma has batting average of 37.76 in 2018/19 season in T20s.

This is the 4th best batting average by him in a T20 season.

He has scored a century in T20s in 2018/19 season.

He has almost close to 500 runs in T20s in 2018/19 season.

Anrich Norje

Right-arm medium pacer Anrich Nortje scalped 8 wickets in 3 matches in Mzansi Super League for Cape Town blitz in

2018/19 season. It will be a toss-up between Nortje and Junior Dala for a spot in South Africa’s playing XI for the 2nd t20I at Mohali. Dala has an impressive record against Rohit Sharma which might tilt the balance towards him but considering Nortje’s pace and abilities to surprise the batsmen, his chances cannot be ruled out.

Why India should be wary of Nortje

Nortje has bowling strike rate below 10 for 3 seasons in his career.

His bowling average is slightly above 10 in 2018/19 season.

He has most wickets in 2018/19 season compared to rest seasons.

He has taken a 4 wicket haul only in 2015/16 & 2018/19 season.

George Linde

Left-arm spinner George Linde was named as replacement for Jon-Jon Smuts in South Africa’s T20I squad.

He has contributed with the bat and ball both in CSA T20 challenge 2018/19. He scored 131 runs in 9 innings at strike rate of 132.32 in CSA T20 challenge 2018/19. He took 6 wickets for Cape Cobras at an economy of 8.63 in CSA T20 challenge 2018/19. He also scored quick 52 runs in just 25 balls in the 2nd unofficial ODI match against India-A few weeks ago.

Bjorn Fortuin

All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin has contributed with the ball for the Lions in CSA T20 challenge 2018/19. He was the leading wicket taker with 15 wickets in the CSA T20 challenge 2018/19. He went wicket less in the semi-final match against Dolphins in CSA T20 challenge 2018/19.

Fortuin took a 4-fer in the final match in CSA T20 challenge 2018/19. He had the best bowling average of 14.33 in CSA T20 challenge 2018/19 (min 20 overs bowled). He had 3rd best bowling strike rate of 15.2 after CJ Dala (13.0) and ACR Birch (13.9) in CSA T20 challenge 2018/19 (min 20 overs bowled). Fortuin has decent bowling figures in 2018/19 season.

