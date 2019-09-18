India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to resume battle for top spot

cricket

Indian captain Virat Kohli will once again challenge his deputy Rohit Sharma for the biggest record in T20 internationals for batsmen. The two Indian talismans are on top of the run making tree currently and Rohit currently holds the record for being the top run getter in the format. Rohit has scored 2422 runs in 88 innings while Kohli has accumulated 2369 runs in 65 outings. Rohit will be eager start the series with a bang and extend his lead at the top. While as for Kohli, another run filled outing can help him close down or even surpass Rohit in this illustrious list.

Most runs in T20Is:

2422: Rohit Sharma (IND)

2369: Virat Kohli (IND)

2283: Martin Guptill (NZ)

2263: Shoaib Malik (PAK/ ICC)

2140: Brendon McCullum (NZ)

Rohit Sharma’s ability to take his game to the next level in T20 internationals is well known. It was against the same opposition in 2015 that Rohit scored his maiden T20I century in Dharamsala, although India went on to lose the match. He has scored three more centuries since and has 17 half-centuries to his credit. Virat Kohli on the other hand is yet get past the three-figure mark in T20 internationals, but he has slammed 21 half-centuries. The duo will battle it out to move ahead in this race too.

Both men know they will again be key to the team’s fortunes in next year’s ICC T20 World Cup and they would want to start their preparations for the big event by putting their best foot forward when India take on South Africa in the second T20 international at Mohali on Wednesday.

