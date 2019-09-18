India vs South Africa: Proteas bank on unbeaten record in T20Is in India against Virat Kohli & Co

cricket

India is often considered one of the most formidable teams at home across all formats, rarely slipping up in familiar conditions. Be it Test cricket, ODIs or even the fickle T20 internationals, India’s all-round strength has seen them dominate opposition on home soil more often than not. But one team has given them a tough fight and that is South Africa. The Proteas trumped the Indian in both the ODIs and T20Is on the last tour. This time a young side, in transition, will bank on the past exploits under the leadership of Quinton de Kock.

While numbers do paint a good picture for the South Africans in India, their record in T20 internationals on Indian soil is extraordinary. The tourists are yet to lose a match against India away from home, winning both the outings so far. Their overall record of 4 wins out of 6 matches on Indian soil is their second best in any country.

South Africa’s good record in India though cannot conceal their otherwise abysmal performance against the ‘Men in Blue’ in cricket’s shortest format. Among all oppositions that South Africa has played against in T20Is, they have the least win percentage against India. They have won 5 and lost 8 matches in 13 encounters against India and that will give Virat Kohli and his men enough reason to believe that they can undo the past this time around.

When it comes to overall performance of teams in the 20-over format since the last ICC WT20 in 2016, both India and South Africa have a good success rate. While India have won 29 out of the 45 matches they have played, the Proteas have won 13 out of the 22 encounters they have been part of. With the ICC World Cup slated for next year, both teams will look to create a formidable bunch of specialists who can get the job done at the highest level.

