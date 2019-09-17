India vs South Africa: Focus on Rishabh Pant as Virat Kohli & Co gear up to take fresh guard against Proteas

cricket

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:06 IST

India were the first off the block, winning the inaugural World T20 in 2007, but five more editions later, they are still searching for another silverware to add to that triumph in Johannesburg. And with next year’s T20 World Cup the target, Virat Kohli’s team is faced with a tricky question: Should India change the T20 team or to what extent their style of play till now—early consolidation by keeping wickets for a late blitz.

With the first T20 tie against South Africa at Dharamsala rained off, India go into the Mohali game on Wednesday with one eye on wanting to win the now two-match series and another on trying to find the formula that can give Kohli and Co the world title in Australia next year. The Indian batting line-up looks pretty much the same as in ODIs, with Shreyas Iyer expected to bat at either No.4 or No.5. It will now be an opportunity for India to alter their game plan.

New batting coach Vikram Rathour gave a peep into the future in his first media interaction after taking over, saying the team has to change the batting approach in T20s with a more aggressive start.

READ: India batting coach Vikram Rathour has this advice for Rishabh Pant

After spending a lot of time with Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey at the PCA Stadium nets on Tuesday, the former India opener urged the batsmen to be smart. They will have to be fearless yet careful if India are to be contenders for the world title.

After Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri served gentle ultimatum to Rishabh Pant—‘rap on the knuckles’—asking the youngster to be more prudent with shot selection, Rathour too said the stumper must show more discipline. “At times, we over emphasise on technique. It is more about the mindset at this level, getting your game plan right. As far as Rishabh is concerned, he is a phenomenal player, he just needs to sort out his game plan, bring in a little bit of discipline in his cricket,” Rathour told the media on Tuesday.

“We want him to play all his shots. That is what makes him special, he is an impact player. But at the same time, you can’t be careless.”

Pant batted at No.4 in the West Indies T20s, playing a match-winning knock in the last game in Port-of-Spain. Iyer is expected to be drafted into the eleven at could bat at spot while the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, can smash the bowling in the death overs.

READ: ‘Not many bowl at 150 kmph’: Klusener’s huge praise of young India bowler

“In T20, we are fortunate to have all-rounders. Iyer and Pandey have proved their credentials in domestic cricket consistently and have been picked for middle-order. They need to carry on and be consistent. We have 20-21 games ahead of the T20 World Cup which will help us prepare well. With such depth in batting, we can come hard in the beginning of the match and maintain momentum,” he said.

India have won both the T20 ties they have played in Mohali though they will face South Africa here for the first time.

Kohli and Shastri, referring to the number of youngsters picked for this series, have said five T20Is are enough to judge the newcomers. Rathour said: “They aren’t referring to a specific number. What they are trying to say is you need to take your opportunities when you get them. They have played so much cricket … I don’t think that’s a massive issue. The team management will be supporting them. All are tremendous cricketers.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 22:03 IST