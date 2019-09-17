India vs South Africa: India batting coach Vikram Rathour has this advice for Rishabh Pant

cricket

Rishabh Pant may have established himself as the front-runner to succeed MS Dhoni as the regular wicket-keeper for the Indian cricket team but the youngster’s journey has not been without its fair share of criticism. The youngster has come under a lot of fire for his reckless shot selection and the last few matches have not yielded the desired result for Pant. However, Indian cricket team batting coach Vikram Rathour backed the youngster and said that he needs to understand the difference between fearless cricket and careless cricket.

“All young cricketers need to understand the difference between fearless cricket and careless cricket. The team wants everyone to play without fear. We want Rishabh to play all his shots as it makes him special. But you do not want any batsman to be careless and reckless,” Rathour said in the pre-match press conference.

Rathour also pointed out the fact that the Indian cricket team boasts of a number of all-rounders and he showered praises on Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer before suggesting that they need to be more consistent.

“Everyone needs to take their opportunities. Everyone has played a good number of matches. The entire team is backing them and I am sure we continue to back them up, they will produce good results,”

“We are fortunate to have so many all-rounders in the T20 format. Manish and Shreyas are two fine cricketers. Manish has done well in the past and Shreyas had a successful tour to West Indies. They just need to be consistent,” he added.

The first match between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain. The two teams will be facing each other in the second game of the three-match T20I series in Mohali on Wednesday.

