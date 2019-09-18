India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli takes sensational catch to get rid of Quinton de Kock - Watch video

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli took a blinder on Wednesday to get rid of his counterpart Quinton de Kock in the 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mohali. The left-handed batsman, after opening the innings for visitors, went on to score a half century, and was looking good in the middle. With only one wicket down, the Proteas were looking in absolute control and India were desperate for a wicket. Then, Kohli produced a sensational piece of fielding to get the big wicket of de Kock.

Navdeep Saini clocked 141.2 kph in a short of a length delivery, and de Kock in reply, went for a pull. But the batsman got a leading edge and the ball went on over Saini. Kohli ran across from mid-off and stretched his hands and plucked the ball in his left hand.

Kohli after taking the catch, went down to the ground, but ensured that the ball remains stuck in his hand, and does not slip out. De Kock departed for 52. In the very next over, Ravindra Jadeja caught Rassie van der Dussen off his own bowling and India found a way back into the match.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl. Skipper Kohli, at the toss, explained the reason for his decision: “We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. The surface is a bit dry. Any kind of dew in the second half on this ground, it’s very difficult to defend. It’s a great chasing ground and hence we’re fielding first.”

“It’s a typical Mohali pitch - nice, hard surface. Pretty okay covering of grass, that’s been the case with Mohali over the years. In this ground as many as you score, one good phase and the game can get away from you. The pitch is gonna play well throughout the game.”

