India vs West Indies: Team India Report Card - The hits & misses at the 4th ODI in Mumbai

After the defeat in Pune, India bounced back to put in a convincing show at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli won the toss and batted first. After a bright start, Shikhar Dhawan and the captain fell in quick succession which brought Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu together and this set the stage perfectly for the duo to take the game away from the visitors.

A 211-runs partnership ensued as India thundered along to 377 in their 50 overs. Rohit Sharma slammed 162 and Ambati Rayudu ammased an efficient 100.

The Indian bowlers then stepped up and after 3 below par peformances, they gave a great account of themselves. Young Khaleel Ahmed was the star of the show and was mighty impressive with his pace, control and late movement. He sliced through the Windies batting with a 3-wicket haul and Kuldeep put the finishing touches with three wickets of his own.

Here is the report card of all the 11 players who played for India in the match:

Rohit Sharma - Rating: 10/10, Verdict: Excellent

Two centuries, two match-winning efforts, Rohit Sharma has become a match-winner at the top of the order, make no mistake about it. The control his exudes, that once he crosses 50, a century and then a ‘daddy hundred’ looks rather imminent.

In Mumbai, he sussed the conditions perfectly and when he opened his shoulders, he plundered the Windies attack into submission. 162 of the highest quality runs, Rohit was at his aesthetic best and rightly, walked away with the man of the match trophy.

Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Below Average

It has been a strange series for the opener. He looks in great touch every time he walks to bat, blazes away at the top of the order and then throws away his wicket. It was the same in Mumbai, he looked at ease against the Windies attack and took the attack to the bowlers, but then dragged a short ball straight to short mid-wicket and walked back to the pavilion.

Virat Kohli - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Below Average

Even Virat Kohli fails! West Indies had a plan as soon as the captain walked out to the middle. They targeted him with the short-pitched stuff and tried to push him back. Jason Holder then introduced Kemar Roach into the attack and the bowler pitched the ball on a length, drawing Kohli forward and enticed the edge. It was good planning and good execution as the Indian captain left the stage for with just 16 runs to his name.

However, he was good with his captaincy and the way he set attacking fields and kept up the pressure with decisive bowling changes.

Ambati Rayudu - Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

“Rayudu’s taken his opportunity with both hands, and we need to back him till the 2019 World Cup. He reads the game well, and he bats with intelligence, captain Virat Kohli said after the match.

It was a perfect number 4 knock by the right-hander. After two quick wickets, he was content in rotating the strike and then when he got used to the conditions, he broke free and took the attack to the Windies attack with great conviction and panache. He raced to his 3rd ODI hundred and looked every bit the player India have been searching for the number 4 slot.

MS Dhoni - Rating: 4/10, Verdict: Below Average

After the mammoth second wicket partnership, India needed the final flourish from the seasoned MS Dhoni. The former captain started with a few bunts down the ground to get going and played a couple of deft strokes to score boundaries, but then was dismissed rather softly. Yes, he did not look very convincing, but then, the fact that he was picking up the lengths and manoeuvring the filed is a big boost.

Kedar Jadhav - 5/10, Verdict: Average

Virat Kohli wanted balance in the side and hence, the inclusion of Kedar Jadhav was a given. He walked out and got going immediately with three boundaries and scored 16 runs in 7 balls to give a good kick at the end and bolster the Indian total.

He was not needed with the ball as Kohli juggled around with his regular bowlers and they got the job done.

Ravindra Jadeja - 5/10, Verdict: Average

The all-rounder was included in the side at the expense of Yuzvendra Chahal to strengthen the batting order and to offer a steady option with the ball. He biffed a boundary in his 4-ball stay at the crease and then with the ball gave away 39 runs in his quota of 10 overs and grabbed a wicket in return.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 6/10, Verdict: Good

After being plundered for 70 runs in Pune, the pressure was on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to step up and deliver. He started off well, posing tricky questions to the left-handers at the top of the order and got rid of Hemraj to peg back the Windies chase at the outset. He did not bowl his full quota of overs but looked far more convincing than Pune.

Kuldeep Yadav - 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

The young chinaman bowler was brilliant with his control and variations and troubled the stroke-makers of Windies with his guile. The required run-rate was peaking all the time and this helped Kuldeep’s cause as the batsmen had to always go after him and this helped him pick up wickets.

42 runs for 3 wickets in 8.2 overs is a good effort.

Khaleel Ahmed - 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

The Indian management want to give Khaleel as much match practice as possible before the World Cup as he gives them the left-arm option which is an advantage across all conditions. After a string of below-par performances, Khaleel hit back beautifully with an inspired spell of pace, bounce, and variations. He beat Shimron Hetmyer with movement, got rid of Rovman Powell with pace and then sent back Marlon Samuels with good angle from over the wicket. All boxes ticked, as far as the young man is concerned.

Jasprit Bumrah - 6/10, Verdict: Above Average

Another day, another consistent performance by India’s pace bowler. Although, he could not get a wicket in the six overs he bowled, but was very tight and frugal up front with the new ball and got through the batsmen on a number of occasions.

