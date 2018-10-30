India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma sit atop list of batsmen with most centuries in 2018

India skipper Virat Kohli and ODI deputy Rohit Sharma have been in blistering form this year and that has been one of the reasons for the team’s successful show in the shorter format of the game in 2018. While Kohli sits at the top the list of batsmen with most centuries this year with 6 hundreds, Rohit has now joined him in second place with 5 hundreds. This comes on the back of Rohit’s impressive show in the 4th ODI against West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

While Kohli and Rohit are placed one and two on the list, English batsman Jonny Bairstow sits in the third spot with 4 centuries. Interestingly, India opener Shikhar Dhawan needs one century more to become joint third on the list as he too has three centuries to his name and is currently seated fourth on the list. Australia’s newly appointed ODI skipper Aaron Finch completes the list with three tons to his name.

During the 70s, the famous catchphrase in world cricket was—‘if Lillee doesn’t get you, Thommo will’, referring to the domination of two Australian great fast bowlers, Denis Lillee and Jeff Thomson.

Cut to the present and it would not be an exaggeration to say ‘if Kohli doesn’t get you, Rohit will’ while describing the dominance of these two Indian batsmen in the 50-over format in recent years. Since January 2013, skipper Virat Kohli and deputy Rohit Sharma have slammed 25 and 19 ODI centuries respectively and occupy the first two spots on the list of most number of ODI hundreds during this period.

On Monday, when West Indies got rid of Kohli cheaply for only 17, they would have heaved a huge sigh of relief. After all, with three hundreds on the trot, Kohli had proved to be the biggest thorn in their flesh.

However, local boy Rohit ensured the visitors’ joy was short-lived as he put on display another stellar exhibition of clean hitting on his way to a 137-ball 162, which powered India to a massive 377/5 in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 10:05 IST