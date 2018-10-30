India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni stumps Keemo Paul, Ravindra Jadeja taken by surprise - Watch

It was the fifth ball of the 28th over of the West Indies innings and Ravindra Jadeja bowled this one slightly slower and the turn off the pitch meant that it missed Keemo Paul’s bat and went straight into the gloves of MS Dhoni. But what happened next shocked even Jadeja. Dhoni removed the bails in a flash and Paul was short of the crease. Jadeja in fact questioned Dhoni if he had managed a stumping out of nowhere and all that the former skipper did was smile.

The West Indian batting was quite impressive in the first three matches, but the pressure of chasing 378 took a toll on them as they lost wickets regularly and never looked like getting anywhere close to the Indian total on Monday. Local boy Rohit Sharma put on display another stellar exhibition of clean hitting on his way to a 137-ball 162, which powered India to a massive 377/5 in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium.

Chasing 378, West Indies opener Hemraj hit a four and a six off Bhuvneshwar before spooning a catch to Rayudu off the same bowler. Two balls later, the West Indies suffered a body blow when their most prolific batsman on the tour, Shai Hope, was run out by Kuldeep Yadav while attempting a non-existent single.

In-form Shimron Hetmyer, who has been the find of the tour, played a couple of delightful shots before being trapped in front by young pacer Khaleel Ahmed. Ahmed then castled Rovman Powell with a beauty to leave West Indies reeling at 47 for 5 in the 12th over.

From there, it was only a formality as the visitors were rolled over for a paltry 153 in 36.2 overs. Captain Jason Holder waged the lone battle for the visitors scoring a defiant unbeaten 54. Khaleel and Kuldeep took three wickets apiece.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 08:57 IST