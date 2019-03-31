IPL 2019: David Warner joins Virat Kohli, Shane Watson in elite list after century against Royal Challengers Bangalore

David Warner continued his brilliant run of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 with a brilliant century during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad on Sunday.

This was Warner’s 4th century and he is now tied with RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson in the list of IPL centurions. Only Chris Gayle (6) has more centuries than these three cricketers.

Warner started the campaign with two consecutive fifties against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals but on Sunday, he was finally able to convert his start into a massive hundred to guide his team to a total of 231/2. He was helped by Jonny Bairstow who slammed his maiden century and ended his innings on 114 off 56 deliveries.

READ: Records tumble as Jonny Bairstow scores maiden hundred against RCB

“I think the 12 months have done me well - I think I am refreshed. A fantastic partnership - a fantastic innings by Jonny (Bairstow). Half the job is done. (And he trudges off. Leave him alone, everyone),” Warner said.

Most 100s in IPL:

6 Chris Gayle

4 Virat Kohli/ Shane Watson/ DAVID WARNER

3 AB de Villiers

Two individual 100s in the same innings in T20-cricket:

K O’Brein/ H Marshall, Gloucestershire v Middlesex, Uxbridge, 2011

V Kohli /AB de Villiers, RCB v GL, Bengaluru, 2016

A Hales/ R Rossouw, R Riders v C Vikings, Chattogram, 2019

D Warner/ J Bairstow, SRH v RCB, 2019

Bairstow and Warner set up a first wicket stand of 185 runs. It is an IPL record for the first wicket.

It is also the highest partnership for any wicket for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

READ: IPL 2019: RCB’s Prayas Ray Barman creates history on debut

This is the third successive century partnership between Bairstow and Warner, a record. The duo previously added 118 runs against KKR and 110 against RR.

However, it is sixth in the list of highest IPL partnerships. It is a list dominated by RCB with the top two slots occupied by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers with 229 and 215-run unbroken stands.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 18:16 IST