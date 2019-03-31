IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH: Records tumble as Jonny Bairstow scores maiden hundred against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow slammed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred as he took Royal Challengers Bangalore to the cleaners during their clash in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Bairstow slammed 114 runs off 56 balls with seven sixes and 12 fours before he was out to Yuzvendra Chahal. But before he became RCB’s first wicket of the day, the Englishman and David Warner had broken a plethora of records during their first wicket partnership.

Bairstow and Warner set up a first wicket stand of 185 runs. It is an IPL record for the first wicket.

It is also the highest partnership for any wicket for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This is the third successive century partnership between Bairstow and Warner, a record. The duo previously added 118 runs against KKR and 110 against RR.

However, it is sixth in the list of highest IPL partnerships. It is a list dominated by RCB with the top two slots occupied by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers with 229 and 215-run unbroken stands.

The RCB duo will need a similar effort if they are to overhaul SRH’s total.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s young spinner Prayas Ray Barman also created history when he took to the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

At 16 years and 157 days, Barman became the youngster cricketer in the history of the competition to make his IPL debut. Barman surpassed KXIP’s Mujeeb ur Rahman’s record, who had made his debut at 17 years and 11 days last season.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 17:38 IST