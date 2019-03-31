SRH vs RCB, IPL 2019 Live cricket score in Hyderabad: Bangalore opt to bowl, Williamson misses out
IPL 2019 Live cricket updates: Catch all the action of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore through our live blog.
15:40 hrs IST
Playing XIs
15:30 hrs IST
Toss update
15:21 hrs IST
Rohan: SRH’s likely XI
15:15 hrs IST
Pratik: RCB’s playing XI
15:07 hrs IST
Rohan: SRH’s in-form batsmen
15:00 hrs IST
Pratik: RCB’s lethal batting
14:50 hrs IST
Rohan: SRH on fire
14:40 hrs IST
Pratik: RCB primed to end losing streak
14:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Kane Williamson misses out due to a niggle and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Hyderabad in this clash. Bangalore too have made a change as Prayas Barman makes his RCB debut.
Playing XIs
Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Bangalore: Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Prayas Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Toss update
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to field first. Kane Williamson misses out due to a niggle and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead SRH today. Bhuvi says during the toss that they were also looking to bowl first.
Rohan: SRH’s likely XI
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Wiliamson, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Sidhharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem
Pratik: RCB’s playing XI
Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj - the reasons for this team!
Rohan: SRH’s in-form batsmen
Hyderabad’s batsmen have already found form and they are breathing fire in the tournament. David Warner has two half-centuries in as many games and Jonny Bairstow was among the runs last time around. Vijay Shankar has been good and so has been Yusuf Pathan. Kane Williamson seems a bit rusty but once he is back to his full fitness, he will form a lethal batting line-up for SRH.
Pratik: RCB’s lethal batting
Bangalore have some of most hard-hitting players in the world in Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer and Moeen Ali. Its only a matter of time when these players gel together and take apart any bowling line-up in front of them. Kohli and AB have got runs under their belt already and all eyes will be on the others today.
Rohan: SRH on fire
Sunrisers Hyderabad showed their mettle in their last game where they chase down a mammoth target with more than an over to spare. The batting looks spectacular, especially the openers as they have been firing on all cylinders. With momentum on their side, it is more likely that SRH will come out victorious at their home turf.
Pratik: RCB primed to end losing streak
Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their first match convincingly but in their second, they were ever so close to win the match but a human error cost them the game. Their batting finally came to the party and the bowling looked tidy at best. Another such performance will surely get them a win against SRH today.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Before the start of the match, we will preview this contest for you where I (Pratik Sagar - cricket correspondent) and Rohan Pathan (cricket correspondent) will put forward our respective cases for two teams playing today. I will present the case for RCB while my colleague will put forward his stat based counters as to why he things SRH will win today.