SRH vs RCB, IPL 2019 Live cricket score in Hyderabad: Bangalore opt to bowl, Williamson misses out

Live update: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to field first. Kane Williamson misses out due to a niggle and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Hyderabad in this clash. Bangalore too have made a change as Prayas Barman makes his RCB debut. ((Full scorecard))

Follow SRH vs RCB live updates below -

15:40 hrs IST Playing XIs Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul Bangalore: Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Prayas Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj





15:21 hrs IST Rohan: SRH’s likely XI David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Wiliamson, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Sidhharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem





15:15 hrs IST Pratik: RCB’s playing XI Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj - the reasons for this team!





15:07 hrs IST Rohan: SRH’s in-form batsmen Hyderabad’s batsmen have already found form and they are breathing fire in the tournament. David Warner has two half-centuries in as many games and Jonny Bairstow was among the runs last time around. Vijay Shankar has been good and so has been Yusuf Pathan. Kane Williamson seems a bit rusty but once he is back to his full fitness, he will form a lethal batting line-up for SRH.





15:00 hrs IST Pratik: RCB’s lethal batting Bangalore have some of most hard-hitting players in the world in Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer and Moeen Ali. Its only a matter of time when these players gel together and take apart any bowling line-up in front of them. Kohli and AB have got runs under their belt already and all eyes will be on the others today.





14:50 hrs IST Rohan: SRH on fire Sunrisers Hyderabad showed their mettle in their last game where they chase down a mammoth target with more than an over to spare. The batting looks spectacular, especially the openers as they have been firing on all cylinders. With momentum on their side, it is more likely that SRH will come out victorious at their home turf.





14:40 hrs IST Pratik: RCB primed to end losing streak Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their first match convincingly but in their second, they were ever so close to win the match but a human error cost them the game. Their batting finally came to the party and the bowling looked tidy at best. Another such performance will surely get them a win against SRH today.



