IPL 2019: RCB’s Prayas Ray Barman creates history on debut

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s young spinner Prayas Ray Barman created history when he took to the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

At 16 years and 157 days, Barman became the youngster cricketer in the history of the competition to make his IPL debut. Barman surpassed KXIP’s Mujeeb ur Rahman’s record, who had made his debut at 17 years and 11 days last season.

16 years 157 days – Prayas Ray Barman (RCB)

17 years 11 days – Mujeeb ur Rahman (KXIP)

17 years 177 days – Sarfaraz Khan (RCB)

17 years 179 days – Pradeep Sangwan (DC)

17 years 199 days – Washington Sundar (RPS)

Before the start of the tournament, Barman spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times and said he used to follow RCB closely even before he was picked by them in the auction. The young spinner had revealed that he draws inspiration from RCB skipper Virat Kohli and wants to emulate his dedication for game in the long run.

“I have been following IPL from the first season like all have and RCB was always my favourite team. Yes, no points for guessing that the reason is Kohli. He is not just a role model, but also someone I look to take inspiration from. I think not just me, every budding cricketer wants to emulate the India skipper. He is just dedication personified. Looking forward to spending time with him and the other stalwarts in RCB,” he smiled.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 16:55 IST