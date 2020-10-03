DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Battle for the pride at batsmen’s paradise

IPL 2020 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Two in-form sides of IPL 2020 - Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals - will face each other in Sharjah, venue which has produced more sixes (on an average) than Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Dinesh Karthik will be happy man as KKR won their last two matches after the initial stutter against MI. Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, would like to treat the defeat against SRH as an off-day and bounce back strongly against KKR. The likes of Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant will enjoy batting in the small Sharjah ground.

Follow DC vs KKR IPL 2020 live score here:

18:10 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live, DC vs KKR: A look at last five encounters KKR - 3 DC - 2 Kolkata Knight Riders looks dominant here as they came out as winners in last five games. However, Delhi Capitals won the last face, in 2019. They beat KKR by a huge margin of 7 wickets to make their way into the play-offs!





18:05 hrs IST Delhi Capitals’ bowling a major concern? Delhi Capitals have changed their fast bowling line ups in each of the 3 games in IPL 2020. They have tried 6 fast bowlers most by any team in IPL 2020, but apart from Rabada none of their fast bowlers have impressed consistently. Barring Rabada, DC’s fast bowlers have taken 5 wickets at an average of 51.6.





18:00 hrs IST Rabada vs Mavi - Stat Alert! Kagiso Rabada in IPL 2020: 3 matches, 7 wickets, Economy - 6.25 Shivam Mavi in IPL 2020: 3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy - 6. 7





17:50 hrs IST Shivam ‘marvellous’ Mavi - The Bowling super star! Shivam Mavi is the only KKR player to bowl a maiden over in IPL 2020. He has taken 4 wickets, most by a KKR bowler and most by an under 22 fast bowlers in IPL 2020. Mavi is especially potent bowling in the powerplay where he has picked up 2 wickets at an average of 14.5.





17:45 hrs IST KKR’s biggest support - Young Pace Battery KKR’s pace battery includes some of the finest young pacers of India. The duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagakoti was destructive against Rajasthan Royals the other day. Both the bowlers were utterly economic and ended up picking up two wickets apiece.





17:40 hrs IST Delhi Capitals’ Predicted Playing XI The DC fans would be keen to see Ravi Ashwin back in action after bowling coach Ryan Harris’ golden words... He said, “Ashwin is s doing excellent”. So if everything goes well with the veteran off-spinner, we can expect him bamboozling some of the KKR batters tonight DC Predicted XI: Click Here





17: 35 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score: What could KKR’s XI look like? Will KKR axe Sunil Narine? Well, the management has a solid reason it. The Caribbean all-rounder hasn’t been as effective as he usually is. Just 24 runs from 3 matches and only 2 wickets - that’s not the Narine we know. Hence, for the sake of a good start, we can expect Tom Banton coming in place of Narine. KKR Predicted XI:CLICK HERE





17:29 hrs IST Delhi awaits the roar of Gabbar - All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan has scored 69 runs at an average of 23 so far in the tournament. Though early days this is his worst average since IPL 2010. But did you know, he stands exceptionally out with the against KKR. Gabbar has scored 6⃣ fifties vs @KKRiders in his @IPL career ✊🏻



Gabbar has scored 6⃣ fifties vs @KKRiders in his @IPL career ✊🏻





17:25 hrs IST Eoin Morgan in rhythm - major worry for Delhi Capitals Eoin Morgan has never consistently replicated his international form into IPL till now, in T20Is Morgan averages 30.27 at a strike rate of 138.95. Wonder how they're going to get him out! 🤔@patcummins30 @TBanton18 @chrisgreen_93 @Eoin16 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/uPG5X9yrbY — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 3, 2020





17:19 hrs IST Get ready to say hello to KKR’s - Carnage Cummins! KKR speedster Pat Cummins is all set for tonight’s game against Delhi Capitals. Check out his new avatar - the Carnage Cummins! Same Heroes, new Avatars!



Say hello to Carnage Cummins, the first in our new Superhero Series! 🦸🏻‍♂️



Watch out for those fiery Cannon Balls tonight! 🔥@patcummins30 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL





Never an easy ride for a pacer in Sharjah, but @AnrichNortje02 is in no mood to stop unleashing the 🔥





17:10 hrs IST DC vs KKR - What to expect Runs, sixes and a lot of pace from the fast bowlers. Both KKR and DC are perhaps one of the most balanced sides of IPL 2020 along with defending champions MI. They have all bases covered. In Gill, Morgan and Russell , KKR have a batting line-up to strike fear among the opposition. They have Cummins, Shivam Mavi to take care of the seam bowling while Sunil Narine and varun Chakravarthy will try to spin a web. DC on the other hand have an all-Indian top four with Iyer and Pant being the gun-players. They have Amit Mishra, R Ashwin leading the spin department while Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje can bowl at express pace.



