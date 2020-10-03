e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, RCB vs RR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2020 11:16 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Steve Smith shakes hand with RCB Skipper Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20).
Steve Smith shakes hand with RCB Skipper Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL T20).(PTI)
         

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Live Streaming: In Match 15 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will do battle with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli-led RCB have looked in good in the three matches so far and have racked up two wins. Meanwhile, RR’s frailties came to fore in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders as their middle-order failed to rise up to the challenge after the collapse of the top-order batsmen.

Here’s all you need to know about RCB vs RR IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

READ|IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Preview: Battle between two well-oiled batting units

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 3).

Also Read | RCB’s predicted XI against RR: No changes to Virat Kohli’s winning combination against Rajasthan Royals

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ| RR Predicted XI against RCB: A rephrased middle-order may lead Rajasthan Royals back on track

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RCBvs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RCB vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

