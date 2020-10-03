e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RR Predicted XI against RCB: A rephrased middle-order may lead Rajasthan Royals back on track

IPL 2020, RR Predicted XI against RCB: A rephrased middle-order may lead Rajasthan Royals back on track

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: RR went through a major batting collapse during their run-chase against KKR. Firstly, they lacked the start required to finish the things off. Secondly, the middle order couldn’t provide support and eventually, the pressure mounted upon the tail-enders.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2020 07:20 IST
Rajasthan Royals player Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill.
Rajasthan Royals player Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill.(PTI)
         

Wounded emotionally in the previous game, Rajasthan Royals (RR) would be desperate to hit back in their next face-off. Though they were outplayed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, they still have their chances today to jump to the top of the points table if they find a path to victory.

RR went through a major batting collapse during their run-chase against KKR. Firstly, they lacked the start required to finish the things off. Secondly, the middle order couldn’t provide support and eventually, the pressure mounted upon the tail-enders.

READ | IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Preview: Battle between two well-oiled batting units

Moving ahead in the tournament, Steve Smith & Co. likely to have some alterations in the eleven before taking the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight.

Jos Buttler: The Englishman was the only batter among the top 5 in the line-up to score in double digits. However, he would require providing a good start to carve an easy way out for the rest of the players.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The U-19 young gun was dropped too soon from the XI. Having him back can strengthen the top order, rephrasing the RR batting line-up further.

Steve Smith: The captain couldn’t score big in the previous game. Tonight he needs to recollect his form and bring back his side on the right track.

Sanju Samson: The man in form missed out on his consecutive third half-century against KKR. Going forward, he too needs to bounce back and pick the things up from where he left.

Rahul Tewatia: After a memorable knock against KXIP, Tewatia was dismissed too soon the other day. But today is a fresh day and his heroics will be awaited.

READ| RCB’s predicted XI against RR: No changes to Virat Kohli’s winning combination against Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag: This young man from Assam hasn’t been up to his abilities so far. It’s up to the RR management whether they stick with Riyan on try someone else from the lot.

Tom Curran: Be it with the bat or with the ball, Tom Curran can do wonders when needed. Counted among the best players of T20 cricket, Curran is one of the wisest picks in the team.

Mayank Markande: The 22-year-old spinner can make way by replacing Shreyas Gopal in the line-up. If it happens, Markande would also be making a debut for RR.

Jofra Archer: The English speedster returned with magical figures of 18/2 against KKR. Archer is undoubtedly RR’s bowling mainstay and he would love to bowl against Kohli and his men.

Ankit Rajpoot: The Indian spearhead can be tried for another game as he has been handy throughout for the team. However, Rajpoot still needs to work on restricting the run flow.

Jaydev Unadkat: The left-arm bowler has been decent in his approach. Perhaps, he still requires to show more character when it comes to bowling against a team like RCB.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

