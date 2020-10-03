IPL 2020, RCB’s predicted XI against RR: No changes to Virat Kohli’s winning combination against Rajasthan Royals

cricket

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 07:08 IST

Unlike previous seasons, things have really been falling on line for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this year. After clinching the super over against Mumbai Indians, the Virat Kohli-led side has now 2 wins out of three games.

Tonight, they have a fair chance to register yet another win to notch the top spot on the points table.

Kohli’s side did a terrific job the other day against MI. The batters looked confident and so were the bowlers. The unit needs not to be changed and is compatible enough to be employed against Rajasthan Royals.

Here’s RCB’s predicted XI against Rajasthan Royals:

Aaron Finch: The presence of Aaron Finch in the opening slot provides too much stability to the rest of the line-up. His fifty in his last innings was a big plus for the team for putting up a competitive total.

Devdutt Padikkal: This young opener has surely given a new life to the RCB top-order. His fearless batting and ability to provide good starts have changed the face of the team.

Virat Kohli: The skipper has been facing a backlash for his poor batting in the tournament. But Kohli’s capabilities are very well known. He can turn fortunes once he finds his way.

AB de Villiers: Mr 360 has been perfectly playing his role. One of the top run-getters in the team, de Villiers is the backbone of RCB batting order.

Shivam Dube: An all-rounder to be relied upon – Dube has justified his spot in the line-up. His fiery cameo against MI has certainly made him one of the favourites for today’s encounter.

Gurkeerat Singh: The batsman from Punjab has got the talent to go big and is also known for his fielding. Since he didn’t get a chance to bat in the previous game, he would be raring to express himself tonight.

Washing Sundar: As elegant as his second name – this man produced a spell to remember against Mumbai Indians. Besides bowling, Sundar also knows how to go big with the bat.

Isuru Udana: The lanky Lankan left-arm pacer made a promising debut for RCB and notched up two crucial wickets at crucial times. Udana is the go-to bowler of the team.

Adam Zamapa: After Udana, Zampa is the next man who also impressed his RCB captain on team debut. He may have received a bit of harsh treatment but the form he is carrying currently can set the stage to fire.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The highest wicket-taker of the side, Chahal has spoken much with his bowling. All he needs to stick with his plans that can bamboozle the batters any moment.

Navdeep Saini: Kohli’s one of the lethal weapons, Saini has been brilliant under pressure situations. The biggest evidence of that was the super-over he bowled the other day against MI. Rajasthan Royals, Beware!