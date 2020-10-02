IPL 2020: Suresh Raina reacts after MS Dhoni breaks his big record against Sunrisers Hyderabad

cricket

Suresh Raina reacted after Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni broke his record to become the most-capped T20 player in any league on Friday in the CSK vs SRH match in Dubai.

Raina congratulated Dhoni and said happy that his record has been broken by the former India captain.

“Congratulations Mahi bhai at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season’s @IPL.

Dhoni has currently played 194 matches in the IPL. He went past Raina’s tally of 193.

Dhoni, who has played every edition of the League since its inception, is into his 11th season with CSK, a side he has always captained apart from playing two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiants.Those were the seasons when CSK got suspended from the league for the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

As Dhoni took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, it was his 164th game for CSK. He had played 30 games for RPS during the 2016 and 2017 editions.

Raina pulled out of the ongoing edition, citing personal reasons.

Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances.

Dhoni, individually has played, nine finals, which includes the 2017 edition summit clash for Pune Supergiants against Mumbai Indians.

However India’s current skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for most number of appearances for a single franchise with 180 caps for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 13 editions.

(With PTI inputs)