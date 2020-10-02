CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: MS Dhoni returns to action against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): It’s the battle of two teams who are languishing at the bottom-half of the Indian Premier League points table. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are set to face David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. CSK are coming off a six-day break after suffering back-to-back defeats in the IPL 2020 and will look change their fortunes on Friday. They have been bolstered with the return of AMbatai Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo. SRH, on the other hand, registered their first win of the tournament against Delhi Capitals the other night.

Follow CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 live score here:

17:40 hrs IST Fantastic Faf du Plessis eyeing the Orange Cap Faf du Plessis has been the biggest positive about CSK’s batting line-up in IPL 2020. Three games, two fifties, three 40-plus scores - a total of 173 runs in his name. He has all the chances on earth to dethrone KL Rahul (246 runs) and take the orange cap tonight. Will @faf1307 continue his good run of form tonight❓



As we get ready for the #CSKvSRH clash, let’s relive @ChennaiIPL batsman’s 3⃣7⃣-ball 7⃣2⃣-run knock against #RR. 👏👏 #Dream11IPL



Watch his innings 📽️👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020





17:26 hrs IST IPL 2020 live score, CSK vs SRH - Problems for SRH The middle-order seems to be biggest concern for SRH. They have a dynamic top three in David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson but after it’s just Manish Pandey and the all-rounders. They somehow need to find a batsman who can provide the finishing touches. Wriddhiman Saha and Abhishek Sharma haven’t been able to do that so far. Is Abdul Samad the answer? We’ll have to wait and see.





17:20 hrs IST Ambati Rayudu set to return In a big boost for CSK, Ambati Rayudu has recovered from his injury and is available for selection. It will be interesting to see who he replaces in the CSK playing XI for today’s match against SRH. Both Murali Vijay and Ruturaj Gaikwad have failed to impress in the opportunities they have got so far.





17:10 hrs IST CSK vs SRH - who is the favourite Well, it’s hard to predict like it has been in all IPL matches. But with the return of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, one would have to say that CSK have the upper hand. Besides, it’s hard to keep a quality side like down for long. GThey are sure bounce back. As for Sunrisers, they will have to solve their middle-order muddle.



