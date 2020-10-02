IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 5 overs was 26 runs for the loss of one wicket. Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson started the chase for Chennai Super Kings, with Faf du Plessis still at the crease.

1 run came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar where he kept things tight.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

13 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was an expensive one. Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 5.2. At the same stage, SRH were 33/1. Chennai Super Kings need 139 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.3.

