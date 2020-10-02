e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:28 IST
At the end of 10 overs of the 14th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 63/2. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 30 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Shardul Thakur and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

Dwayne Bravo bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Shardul Thakur where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Piyush Chawla. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 126 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
