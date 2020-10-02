IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live on TV and Online

cricket

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 13:16 IST

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: In Match 13 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will do battle with Chennai Super Kings. Both teams would be looking to get their season on track after some unimpressive performances in the first three matches. Both teams have one win from three matches and are in the bottom half of the points table.

CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

Here’s all you need to know about CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between CSKvs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between CSK vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/